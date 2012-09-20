New Issue-Met Life prices dual tranche deal

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Metropolitan Life Global (Met Life)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 30, 2026

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.747

Yield 3.523 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

ISIN XS0834641358

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 2.426 pct

Spread 108 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 146.9bp

over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR

ISIN XS0834640541

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank

& UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

