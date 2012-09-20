New Issue-Enagas prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU
Guarantor Enagas SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2012
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.801
Reoffer price 99.801
Yield 4.295 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 382.9bp
over the OBL#163
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank,
JPMorgan, Mediobanca & SG CIB
Ratings A-(S&P), A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
