New Issue-Enagas prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Enagas prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Enagas Financiaciones SAU

Guarantor Enagas SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2012

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.801

Reoffer price 99.801

Yield 4.295 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 382.9bp

over the OBL#163

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Caixabank, Deutsche Bank,

JPMorgan, Mediobanca & SG CIB

Ratings A-(S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0834643727

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
