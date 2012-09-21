FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rallies to 14-mth highs as reforms continue
#Financials
September 21, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares rallies to 14-mth highs as reforms continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian stock indexes rose over 2
percent on Friday to their highest since July 2011 after the
government announced new measures on overseas borrowing,
bolstering confidence about its resolve to continue undertaking
long-awaited reforms.
    Infrastructure shares gained after Finance Minister P.
Chidambaram announced a cut in the withholding tax, which had
first been proposed in the annual budget in March. Larsen &
Toubro gained 3.84 percent.
    India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.2 
percent to its highest close since July 25, 2011.
    The 50-share NSE index gained 2.46 percent.

 (Reportng by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by
Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
