New Issue-Accor SA adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Accor SA

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 102.064

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 191.4bp

over the OBL# 163

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis,

Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings BBB- (S&P), BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 700 million

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011274026

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
