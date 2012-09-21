FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Storebrand Boligkreditt prices 500 mln NOK 2018 FRN
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 21, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Storebrand Boligkreditt prices 500 mln NOK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 20, 2018

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 60 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DnB Markets & SEB Merchant Banking

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under Covered Bond Programme

ISIN NO00010660822

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.