New Issue-BBVA Senior prices 1.0 bln euro 2014 bond

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SA

Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 03, 2014

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 362.4bp

Over the OBL #155

Payment Date October 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse,

JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undislcosed

Data supplied by International Insider.