New Issue-BASF prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 01, 2018
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.489
Reoffer price 99.489
Yield 1.59 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.3bp
Over the 4.25 pct Due 2018 DBR
Payment Date October 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & ING Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.