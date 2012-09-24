New Issue-BASF prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 01, 2018

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.489

Reoffer price 99.489

Yield 1.59 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.3bp

Over the 4.25 pct Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & ING Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.