CORRECTED-New Issue-KfW adds 250 mln euros to 2019 FRN

(Corrected:Issue price and re offer price has been removed as requested)

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor flat

Payment Date October 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1RET07

