New Issue-Kommuninvest of Sweden prices $500 mln 2015 FRN
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Kommuninvest of Sweden prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Kommuninvest of Sweden

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 01, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp

Reoffer price 99.97

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 4bp

Payment Date October 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

