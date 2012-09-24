New Issue-Kommuninvest of Sweden prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

September 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Kommuninvest of Sweden
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 01, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Reoffer price 99.97
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 4bp
Payment Date October 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
