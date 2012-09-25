New Issue-ADB adds A$300 mln to 2022 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 108.88

Reoffer price 108.88

Yield 3.8675 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date October 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, TD Securities & Westpac Institutional Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$800 million

When fungible

