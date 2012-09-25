FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB adds A$300 mln to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ADB adds A$300 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 108.88

Reoffer price 108.88

Yield 3.8675 pct

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ASW

Payment Date October 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, TD Securities & Westpac Institutional Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$800 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
