New Issue-Shinhan Bank prices A$250 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Shinhan Bank prices A$250 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Shinhan Bank

Issue Amount A$250 million

Maturity Date October 09, 2015

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 99.467

Reoffer price 99.467

Yield 4.6925 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date October 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
