New Issue-Shinhan Bank prices A$250 mln 2015 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Shinhan Bank
Issue Amount A$250 million
Maturity Date October 09, 2015
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.467
Reoffer price 99.467
Yield 4.6925 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date October 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
