New Issue-Arkema adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Arkema

Issue Amount 250 million euros

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 3.85 pct

Issue price 105.768

Yield 2.984 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 205.7bp

Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Lloyds & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 480 million euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011335678

Permanent ISIN FR00211232255

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.