New Issue- SBAB Bank AB prices 300 mln SEK 2016 FRN

September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 3, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 87bp

Payment Date October 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0836516871

