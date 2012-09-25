New Issue- Erste prices $500 mln 2023 bond

September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Group Bank AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 28, 2023
Coupon 6.375 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Erste, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, UBS,
BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
