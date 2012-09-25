New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekebank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 02, 2019

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.099

Reoffer yield 1.386 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45bp

Over the Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Deka Bank, DZ Bank,

Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3681

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.