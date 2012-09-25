New Issue-Elisa prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Elisa Oyj
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.025
Reoffer price 99.025
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 145.3bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Danske Bank & Nordea Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
