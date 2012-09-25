New Issue- NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 28, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Yield 2.58 pct

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JD0

