New Issue- Scor SE adds 65 mln SFR to perp bond

September 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Scor SE

Issue Amount 65 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perputual

Coupon 5.875 pct

Issue price 101

Payment Date October 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 315 million Swiss francs

when fungible.

Coupon set at 5.25 pct until 8 June 2018, first coupon on

8 June 2013. If issue is not repaid on 8 June 2018, coupon will be

3-month Libor + 481.67bp. Optional Redemption on 8 June 2018 &

thereafter on each floating interset payment date.

ISIN CH0194836364

