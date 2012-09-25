New Issue-Doosan Infracore prices $500 mln 2042 bond

September 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Doosan Infracore Infracore Co Ltd

Guarantor Korea Development Bank, Woori Bank &

Hana Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 05, 2042

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.643

Reoffer yield 3.328 pct

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JPMorgan & KDB

Ratings A- (Fitch)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0835594622

