New Issue-Holcim prices A$200 mln 2019 bond
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Holcim prices A$200 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Finance Australia Pty Ltd

Guarantor Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date April 04, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.214

Reoffer price 99.214

Yield 5.395 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Australian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

