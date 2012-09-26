New Issue-Holcim prices A$200 mln 2019 bond

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Holcim Finance Australia Pty Ltd
Guarantor Holcim Ltd
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date April 04, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.214
Reoffer price 99.214
Yield 5.395 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Australian
