New Issue-Patrimonio Del Trentino prices 45 mln euro 2013 FRN
September 26, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Patrimonio Del Trentino prices 45 mln euro 2013 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Patrimonio Del Trentino

Issue Amount 45 million euro

Maturity Date 28 March 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 175bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 175bp

Payment Date September 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings A+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004853443

