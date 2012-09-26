FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Voestalpine prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Voestalpine prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Voestalpine AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.332

Yield 4.128 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 342.7bp

Over the Due 2018 DBR

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, Societe

Generale CIB & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
