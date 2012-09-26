New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2015 bond

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date March 27, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.593
Reoffer price 98.968
Yield 5.24 pct
Payment Date October 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.