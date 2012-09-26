New Issue- KfW prices $3.0 bln 2022 bond

September 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date October 4, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.977
Reoffer yield 2.114 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.2bp
over the 1.625 pct 15 August 2022 UST
Payment Date October 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Denoms (K) 1
