New Issue-Network Rail prices $1.25 bln 2017 bond
September 26, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Network Rail prices $1.25 bln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC

Guarantor United Kingdom

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date October 3, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.409

Yield 0.871 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24bp

over the 0.625 pct August 2017 UST

Payment Date October 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Morgan Stanley

& RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

