#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-China Resources Cement prices $400 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 05, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Yield 2.178 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2017 UST

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Hongkong

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS083884991

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

