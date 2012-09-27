New Issue-China Resources Cement prices $400 mln 2017 bond

August 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date October 05, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.75

Yield 2.178 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2017 UST

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Hongkong

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS083884991

