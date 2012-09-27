New Issue-Deutsche Borse prices 600 mln euro 2022 bond

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Borse AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date October 05, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.141

Reoffer price 99.141

Yield 2.473 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Deutsche Bank

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Lux & Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RE1W1

