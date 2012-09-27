FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-FCE Bank prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FCE Bank PLC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 03, 2017

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.899

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 236.5bp

over the OBL#164

Payment Date October 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International,

HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0838847381

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.