New Issue- Affinity Sutton prices 250 mln stg 2042 bond
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Affinity Sutton prices 250 mln stg 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Affinity Sutton Capital Markets Plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date October 8, 2042

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.912

Payment Date October 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0838863586

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
