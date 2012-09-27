New Issue-IBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on thursday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction

And Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date April 28, 2014

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 105.67

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size wil total 250 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0620081058

