New Issue-IBRD adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2014 bond

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 28, 2014
Coupon 9.0 pct
Reoffer price 105.67
Payment Date October 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size wil total 250 million
Brazilian real when fungible
