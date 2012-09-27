FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln SFR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 26, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.756

Payment Date October 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Zuercher Kantonalbank

& Raffeisenbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0196878661

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
