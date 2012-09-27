New Issue-Korea Finance prices dual tranche deal

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.267

ISIN CH0196924036

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price 100

ISIN CH0196924010

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.