FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Korea Finance prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Korea Finance prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.267

ISIN CH0196924036

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price 100

ISIN CH0196924010

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law English

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.