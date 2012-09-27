New Issue- Metso Corporation prices 400 mln euro 2019 bond

September 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Metso Corporation

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 4, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.274

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 200.1bp

Over the 3.5 pct 4 July 2019 DBR

Payment Date October 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Danske Markets,

Nordea Markets & SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0838968849

Data supplied by International Insider.