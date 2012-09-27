New Issue-AFD prices $1.0 bln 2017 bond

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.959
Reoffer price 99.959
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps,equivalent to 99.6bp
Over the CT5
Payment Date October 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Daiwa & Deustche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
