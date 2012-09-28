New Issue-Republic of Serbia adds $1.0 bln to 2021 bond

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Republic of Serbia (acting through
the Ministry of Finance and Economy)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 28, 2021
Coupon 7.25 pct
Reoffer price 104.179
Yield 6.625 pct
Spread 497.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date October 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bannk & JPMorgan
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $2.0
billion when fungible
