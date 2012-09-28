FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Republic of Serbia adds $1.0 bln to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
September 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Republic of Serbia adds $1.0 bln to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Republic of Serbia (acting through

the Ministry of Finance and Economy)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date September 28, 2021

Coupon 7.25 pct

Reoffer price 104.179

Yield 6.625 pct

Spread 497.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date October 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bannk & JPMorgan

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $2.0

billion when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
