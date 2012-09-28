Asia Fuel Oil-Weak on cooling China demand, eye on arb

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shrinking demand for fuel oil in China weighed heavily on the Asian fuel oil market on Friday, while heavy arbitrage supply flows into Asia were expected to further depress prices. Buying interest from China has been badly hit by slowing industrial and manufacturing activity. A key use of fuel oil in China is as a feedstock for small and medium sized refiners, who process the residual fuel for its gas oil, which is then sold of to industries for power generation. After three decades of breakneck development that saw annual growth average of 10 percent, China's government is now trying to steer growth lower to complete structural economic reforms. China's slowdown has largely been attributed to the flailing global economy which has sapped overseas orders for exports from China's vast factory sector. "It's a ripple effect, less diesel requirements the less need for production and so no need to buy as much fuel oil to process, either way if we see China's growth staying around 5-7 percent going forward then possibly their requirements for fuel oil will be impacted," a trader said. Traders are anticipating the refiners to purchase around 1-1.2 million tonnes of fuel oil in October down from about 1.8 million tonnes in September. Lower purchase volumes are compounded by higher arbitrage flows which are being pegged at around 5 million tonnes. "I'm not sure the market has the capacity to absorb all this oil, let's see if the easing flat price can help stir up some interest," a trader said. Fuel oil's October refining margin widened 13 cents to a discount of $6.78 a barrel to Dubai crude, weakest in nearly six months, according to Reuters data. * TENDERS: - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-cst, for Oct. 28-30 lifting from New Mangalore, to Shell at a discount of $3.00-$4.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. * CASH DEALS: Three deals - Vitol purchased a 20,000 tonne cargo for loading October 24-28 at a premium of $1.25 a tonne to the Singapore benchmark. - BP purchased a 20,000 tonne cargo for loading October 20-24 at a premium of $1.25 a tonne. - Hin Leong purchased a 20,000 tonne cargo for loading October 22-26 at a premium of $2.25 a tonne. CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Cargo - 180cst 668.90 12.95 1.97 655.95 FO180-SIN Diff - 180cst 1.30 0.15 13.04 1.15 FO180-SIN-DIF Cargo - 380cst 657.40 12.70 1.97 644.70 FO380-SIN Diff - 380cst 2.20 0.20 10.00 2.00 FO380-SIN-DIF Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 654.00 4.00 0.62 650.00 BK380-B-SIN 380cst Bunker (Ex-wharf) -3.40 -8.70 -164.15 5.30 Premium SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 112.59 2.20 1.99 110.39 180cst M1 668.13 13.00 1.98 655.13 180cst M1/M2 2.88 0.25 9.51 2.63 180cst M2 665.25 12.75 1.95 652.50 Visco M1 12.38 0.38 3.17 12.00 Visco M2 12.63 0.25 2.02 12.38 380cst M1 655.75 12.62 1.96 643.13 380cst M1/M2 3.13 0.13 4.33 3.00 380cst M2 652.63 12.50 1.95 640.13 Cracks 180-Dubai M1 -6.78 -0.13 1.95 -6.65 Cracks 180-Dubai M2 -6.64 -0.13 2.00 -6.51 East-West M1 35.50 0.00 0.00 35.50 East-West M2 36.50 0.50 1.39 36.00 Barges M1 632.63 13.00 2.10 619.63 Barges M1/M2 3.88 0.75 23.96 3.13 Barges M2 628.75 12.25 1.99 616.50 Crack Barges-Brent M1 -15.86 -0.32 2.06 -15.54 Crack Barges-Brent M2 -15.40 -0.11 0.72 -15.29 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee and Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by William Hardy)