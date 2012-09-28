New Issue-WGZ bank adds 50 mln euros to 2020 bond

Sep 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 05, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Yield 1.87 pct
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 725 million euro
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.