New Issue- Renault SA prices 750 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

September 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date October 10, 2014

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.