New Issue- Renault SA prices 750 mln Renminbi 2014 bond

September 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi
Maturity Date October 10, 2014
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.