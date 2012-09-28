New Issue- Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

September 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 5, 2017
Coupon 1.34 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
