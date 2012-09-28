New Issue-IFC adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.9075
Payment Date October 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 325 million
Brazilian real when fungible
