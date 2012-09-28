New Issue-IFC adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.9075

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 325 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

