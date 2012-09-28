FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-IFC adds 125 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.9075

Payment Date October 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 325 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0811020584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
