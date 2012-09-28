New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Yield 1.186 pct

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL8966

