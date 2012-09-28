FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond
September 28, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

September 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Yield 1.186 pct

Payment Date October 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL8966

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

