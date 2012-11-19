New Issue-Volvo Treasury prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury

Guarantor Volvo AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 26, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.943

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.8bp

over the 3.25 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA CIB & Citigroup

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.