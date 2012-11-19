New Issue-APT Pipelines prices 350 mln stg 2024 bond

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower APT Pipelines Ltd
Guarantor Australia Pipelines Ltd
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date November 26, 2024
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.264
Yield 4.284 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date November 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
