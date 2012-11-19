FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-APT Pipelines prices 350 mln stg 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-APT Pipelines prices 350 mln stg 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower APT Pipelines Ltd

Guarantor Australia Pipelines Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date November 26, 2024

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.264

Yield 4.284 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0858000606

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

