New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Belfius Bank SA
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.678
Yield 1.317 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis,
Nomura & Rabobank
Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian Pandbrieven
Notes Launched under issuer’s Mortgage
Pandbrieven programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.