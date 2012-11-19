FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Belfius Bank prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.678

Yield 1.317 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2017 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis,

Nomura & Rabobank

Ratings AAA (S&P), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Pandbrieven

Notes Launched under issuer’s Mortgage

Pandbrieven programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
