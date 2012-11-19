New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

November 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.146

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.7bp

over the September 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB,

DZ Bank, JPMorgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.15 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0858366098

