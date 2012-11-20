New Issue- BMW US Capital LLC prices 75 mln euro 2014 FRN

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
Issue Amount 75 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 23bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Uni
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
