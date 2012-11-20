FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BMW US Capital LLC prices 75 mln euro 2014 FRN
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- BMW US Capital LLC prices 75 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Uni

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1HC0Y3

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
