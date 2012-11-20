New Issue- BMW US Capital LLC prices 75 mln euro 2014 FRN

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 23bp

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Uni

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000A1HC0Y3

