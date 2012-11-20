New Issue- Danone SA prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.749

Reoffer price 99.749

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.5bp

Over the OBL 164

Payment Date November 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

HSBC & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011361948

