FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Telefonica prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Telefonica prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

November 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Telefonica SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2018

Coupon 2.718 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.718 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0197841569

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 14, 2022

Coupon 3.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 255 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0200252788

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.