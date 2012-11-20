New Issue- Standard Chartered Plc prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 23, 2022

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.366

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 230.9bp

Over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank

& Standard Chartered bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue