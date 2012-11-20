New Issue- GECC prices 800 mln NOK 2018 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation
Issue Amount 800 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.64
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group Ltd & Deutsche Bank AG
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law New York
