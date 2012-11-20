New Issue- GECC prices 800 mln NOK 2018 bond

November 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation

(GECC)

Issue Amount 800 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.64

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Banking Group Ltd & Deutsche Bank AG

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law New York

